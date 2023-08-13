MGO One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 106,587 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 106,587 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,559,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 59,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

