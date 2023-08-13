Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Up 0.8 %

State Street stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

