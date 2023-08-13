MGO One Seven LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,141,000 after buying an additional 2,305,769 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,311,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

