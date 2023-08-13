MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,575,000 after buying an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.3 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

