The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

