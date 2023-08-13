Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 11.1% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 263,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,159,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

