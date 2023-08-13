MGO One Seven LLC Sells 438 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after buying an additional 213,398 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE WSM opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

