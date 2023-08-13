MGO One Seven LLC Has $648,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

