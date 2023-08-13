MGO One Seven LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 904,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 306,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,829,000 after buying an additional 269,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

