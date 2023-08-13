MGO One Seven LLC Has $630,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 642.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 50.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.14 and a 200-day moving average of $366.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

