MGO One Seven LLC Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LHX opened at $187.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

