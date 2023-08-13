MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

MMM stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

