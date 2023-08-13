The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $289.51 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.75.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

