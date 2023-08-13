MGO One Seven LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.56 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

