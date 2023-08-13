MGO One Seven LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,288 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

