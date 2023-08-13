MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 3,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Denbury by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Denbury Stock Performance

NYSE:DEN opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $104.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

