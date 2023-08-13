MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $255.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average is $245.79. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

