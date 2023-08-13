MGO One Seven LLC Buys 207 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $167.63 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.59 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

