MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 3,881 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $175,432,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.7 %

LVS stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.86, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Get Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.