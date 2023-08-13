KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

