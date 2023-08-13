MGO One Seven LLC Grows Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after buying an additional 481,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $95.99 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

