MGO One Seven LLC Sells 446 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

GE opened at $114.60 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

