DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.