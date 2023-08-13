MGO One Seven LLC Has $720,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

