MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 847,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USO stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

