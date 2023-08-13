Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Position Increased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,828,000 after buying an additional 2,725,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
