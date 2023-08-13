Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,239.80 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,302.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,415.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

