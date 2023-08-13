MGO One Seven LLC Buys 1,441 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.6 %

ROK stock opened at $296.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,430 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

