New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,692,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,963,000 after purchasing an additional 418,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,926,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 379,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 933,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,460,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

