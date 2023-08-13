MGO One Seven LLC Sells 108 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 76,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $156.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.91 and its 200 day moving average is $161.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.63 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.