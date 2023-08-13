Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock

Allegion stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Wall Street Analyst

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

