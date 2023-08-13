Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,129 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $258,792,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $713.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $744.77 and its 200-day moving average is $692.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

