Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 47,849 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 47,849 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Benchmark started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

