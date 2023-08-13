Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 650.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Model N stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.13. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,090.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $371,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,090.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,837 shares of company stock worth $1,191,429 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

