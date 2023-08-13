Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in FedEx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $351,226,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $265.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.