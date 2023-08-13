Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 62,948 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3,063.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,948 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 874.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,789 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,047,000 after acquiring an additional 932,144 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROST opened at $113.39 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

View Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.