Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,341 shares of company stock valued at $105,673. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

