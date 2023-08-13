DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 473.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,738,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 147,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,906,000 after purchasing an additional 114,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.4 %

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on DRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

