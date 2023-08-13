MGO One Seven LLC Sells 121 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,680,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.57.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $552.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $568.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

