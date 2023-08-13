MGO One Seven LLC Buys 2,206 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

