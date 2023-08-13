Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRAC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Broad Capital Acquisition by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broad Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $692,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

BRAC stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

