Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,438,000 after purchasing an additional 295,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,384,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.