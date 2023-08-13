Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JHI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.2152 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.