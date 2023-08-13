Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 53,900 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth $52,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

EDD stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

