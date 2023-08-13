Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.21%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

