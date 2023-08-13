MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after buying an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,845.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 690,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

