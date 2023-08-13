Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,379,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,827,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,495,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AOGO stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

