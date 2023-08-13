Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMAP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

