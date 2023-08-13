MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

