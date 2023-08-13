Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,451 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ellington Financial worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 43.02 and a quick ratio of 46.90. The stock has a market cap of $892.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 409.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ellington Financial

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.